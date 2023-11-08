As you probably already know, in the early hours of today, Rockstar issued a statement confirming that the official reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI It will take place at the beginning of next December. However, moments before this, a report by Bloomberg ruined the surprise for many, and one of the developers of Halo He was not happy with this..

Through his Twitter account, John Junyszek, Halo senior community manager at 343 Industries, said he was disappointed with the Bloomberg article, since This took away Rockstar’s sense of pride when making its official announcement. This is what he commented:

“Imagine: you and your teammates have been dreaming of this moment since day one. Now that it’s almost ready, entire teams have begun planning to turn that reveal into something truly memorable for fans, the studio, and the gaming community at large. Then, right before the announcement, someone takes it upon themselves to undermine it all, robbing millions of fans (and the team you’ve been in the trenches with) of the reveal they deserve. Instead of being a spectacular surprise, you are now an expectation. All thanks to one person. Don’t be that person. Please”.

“The people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly,” decided to undermine multiple years of hard work by their colleagues. If you’re ever fortunate enough to work on a game that millions of people care about – don’t be this person.… —John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 8, 2023

After this initial message, Junyszek issued another tweet stating that has respect for Jason SchreierBloomberg journalist, and who issued the report in question.

“It has shed light on many games and industry stories that deserved to be covered.”

Hard disagree. He’s shined a light on many games and stories in the industry that he deserved to be covered. —John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 8, 2023

Although it may be somewhat disappointing for some people, we must not forget that the development of GTA VI It is something that has already been leaked before, and the big announcement is yet to take place. On related topics, you can learn more about this announcement here.

Editor’s Note:

I understand that a report that ruins the surprise for some may be disappointing, but it is not something that serious either. Let us remember that the official announcement was published moments after the report, so there are many who surely only saw Rockstar’s statement.

Via: John Junyszek