Jason Schreier, well-known journalist of Bloombergcarried out a thorough investigation into the situation within 343 Industries confirming the rumors that spoke of a possible change of engine for the series Haloreporting however that the team is going through a profound reorganization.

On this last aspect there is little to be surprised, considering the various news that have emerged in the last period: within the approximately 10,000 layoffs recently made by Microsoft, the videogame sector was partially affected but at the expense it was mostly 343 Industrieswhich suffered the largest number of staff cuts.

Although Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has reiterated that the team remains at the center of any Halo project, it is clear that there is a major reorganization underway, which already started with the departure of Bonnie Ross and then continued with the Joseph Staten’s return to Xbox Publishing, plus various other changes such as the departure of Kiki Wolfkill, who also returned to other Xbox divisions.

According to what Schreier collected, the layoffs within 343 Industries would amount to at least 95 people, although the news is obviously not official. The report also reports that the team will indeed remain in charge of carrying the Halo series forward, but likely with new managers and developers.

Among the most important changes, however, is that of the engine. According to the journalist, the team would be abandoning it Slipspace Engine, or the graphics engine on which Halo Infinite is based and which has been built for years by 343 Industries. This derives from the older Halo engine that Bungie already used, and while it produced excellent results in terms of performance and gameplay feel in Halo Infinite as well, it would be difficult to use, taking much longer than expected to manage. These problems would have plagued the new content coming, such as that it would be almost ready but severely slowed down by the use of such an engine.

Bloomberg would therefore confirm the probable switch to Unreal Enginewhich could officially take place starting from the new multiplayer mode in development and known with the code name “Tatanka”, which could be a sort of battle royale, even if here we always remain on the rumors.