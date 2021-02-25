It has been a long time since 343 industries announced their collaboration with the audiovisual production company Showtime for the development of a television series based on the Halo universe. At this time, a multitude of rumors and speculations contrasted with the silence of the protagonists of this project, who affirmed that the series would see the light at some point in 2021. This week it has been confirmed via Deadline what production will premiere during the first half of 2022. Despite the delay, those responsible for the series affirm that before filming was suspended in March 2020 – the winter of that same year was resumed – 60% of the first season had already been filmed.
Halo TV series already has an actor for Master Chief
The release date is not the only news about the adaptation to the small screen of the Xbox video game, since It has been confirmed that the broadcast of the series will move to Paramount +, ViacomCBS ‘video streaming platform. This is not going to mean a break between Showtime and 343 Industries, which will continue to collaborate in the same way to finish the product.
Halo will premiere a television series and we already know when
David Nevins, creative director of CBS, affirms that Halo will have a very deep history that will avoid the constant action that exists in the games of the saga: “Halo will have the frenzied emotion of the game, but also a very intense emotional experience around the Spartans, the human beings who altered their humanity genetically ». Halo will thus explore the dilemma between machine and human that we could already enjoy in Halo 4.
343 Industries shares new images of Halo series for TV
