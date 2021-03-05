Halo It is one of the franchises that have been with us the longest. Your first installment, Halo: Combat Evolved, was published in November 2001 in the original Xbox.

This 2021 marks its 20 years, and it is clear that Microsoft I was not going to miss the opportunity to celebrate. The company’s plans are not fully disclosed yet, but it appears that some involve partnering with other brands. As in the case that we share with you.

Halo gets its own Pringles fries

What happens is that recently a special edition of potatoes came out Pringles, where precisely the master Chief and the classic logo of the series.

Apparently it’s an exclusive to Walmart in the U.S. Although we cannot completely rule out that it reaches other stores. Especially due to the wide presence that this supermarket chain has in various countries around the world, such as Mexico.

In your message in your account at Twitter, this snack maker shared ‘Get the limited-edition @Pringles Moa Burger exclusively at @ Walmart… Now! Our latest shipments have arrived from Reach, so be sure to pick them up while you can. ‘.

The full name of these potatoes is Pringles Wavy Moa Burger, and they are supposed to taste meat. But not from a common beef, but from an extinct bird that existed in Reach.

Most likely they will be over quickly

In turn, it is based on a real creature from our world, the extinct moa that belonged to the order Dinornithidae. These potatoes also have ingredients that resemble that of a cheeseburger, pickles, lettuce, onion, and salsa.

Without a doubt, it is a mixture that sounds extremely delicious. Surely there are some who are already running at the moment to acquire their respective can of Pringles to be able to enjoy this snack.

2021 is an important year for Halo. Not only for its 20th anniversary, but also because before it’s over, its latest game should come out, Halo Infinite.

It is an extremely important title, especially for the future.ro of the Xbox Series X | S. So any promotion, like the one we mentioned earlier, is very valuable. By the way, these potatoes Pringles we don’t think they will last long in existence. Once they are over … bye!

