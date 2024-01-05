Halo will have its own board game dedicated, a strategic with miniatures in the style of the Game WorkShop classics, currently in development at Mantic Games under an official Microsoft license, and which will be available during 2024.

There is no official title for the game in question yet, but it will be directly connected to the expanded Halo universe, with the characters we can expect: there will therefore be miniatures of Spartan, Covenant, vehicles and more, with different game mechanics derived from the characteristic elements of the series.

“Taking part in a firefight on a tabletop, moving Spartans from cover to cover connects players to the action in a special and new way,” said Ronnie Renton, CEO of Mantic Games, who is dealing with adaptation.