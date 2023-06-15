Interviewed by Axios, Matt Booty, the boss of Xbox Game Studios, spoke of the possibility that the studios of Activision Blizzard may in the future make a game in the series Haloalways provided that the acquisition by Microsoft is successful.

Considering the success of Call of Duty and the numerous studios and developers working on this franchise, Activision certainly has great expertise in the shooter genre and therefore it would not be such an unlikely hypothesis.

Also Booty doesn’t rule out this possibilitybut said that if it ever happens, it will be due to an entirely voluntary collaboration proposed by 343 Industries and the company’s Santa Monica teams, rather than a top-down decision by Microsoft.

“If something like this were to happen, it would have to come from the studios,” Booty said. “It is unlikely that we will impose a similar decision from above.”

In the same interview, the Xbox Game Studios boss reiterated once again that Microsoft’s goal is to use an approach halfway between centralizing all decisions and leaving its internal teams the ability to act freely.

“We optimize for creative output, which can have some pros and cons, sure, but that’s the goal,” Booty added.

Clearly before traveling with the imagination, we will have to wait for the outcome of theacquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft, which could still take a long time. The Redmond giant is appealing in the United Kingdom to overturn the decision of the CMA, while in the USA it has to deal with the FTC which has requested an injunction to temporarily block the acquisition.

But, if the operation goes through, would you like to see a new Halo, whether it’s a main game or a spin-off, made by Activision?