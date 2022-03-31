Master Chief in the Halo TV series removes his helmet, for a very specific reason, to tell it are the developers of the game, 343 Industries. In a post on the official site, the community Alex Wakeford has practically dissected (but beware, it’s full of spoilers), the character and the act of removing the helmet, mainly because the fans they criticized a lot this choice of the authors of the series.

In fact, in the post explaining the motivations behind Master Chief’s move in the Halo series you can read: “we wanted to give space to the player’s projectionAt least in the game. So it shouldn’t be so surprising to see the protagonist take off his helmet in the TV series. But then he also made a reference to Halo 4, specifically at the moment in which to see the eyes of the Master Chief, always if you complete the main campaign on the highest difficulty.

The goal behind the removal of the helmet is to show everyone the human side of the character, and that’s something that could be reiterated throughout the series, also because in this way it would completely separate from the videogame version. “A moment like that was not to be seen as a plot twist or a sort of “reveal” but simply as showing what is under the helmet: a human. It’s not a twist, it’s a mission statement“.

This means that the Master Chief has a moral, a story to tell, which could be revealed over the course of the eight episodes. In other words: we will slowly discover what it really means to be a Master Chief and to be a human. Not to mention that he himself will discover things about himself that will open his eyes to certain things. For now we don’t know what, so the only thing we can do is to continue following the series based on the video game developed by 343 Industries.