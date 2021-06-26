The Halo TV show will reportedly lose its showrunner after season one is over.

Variety reports lead showrunner Steven Kane will not return, should the show get picked up for a second season. Variety suggests a second season “seems likely … given the high-profile nature of the underlying IP and the high level of investment on ViacomCBS ‘part”.

Kane has been in Budapest, where production of the Halo TV show is ongoing, for the past two years and wants to return to the states for “personal reasons”.

Kyle Killen was co-showrunner on the series at one point but left the project before it started production, leaving Kane to take over.

The Halo TV show has had a rollercoaster production, and at one point was forced to shut down due to the pandemic.

The nine-episode season was originally set for Showtime in the states, before shifting to Paramount Plus in February. It’s due to air there at some point during the first quarter of 2022.

Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) plays Master Chief, Natascha McElhone (The Truman Show) plays Dr. Catherine Halsey, and Jen Taylor reprises her role from the games as Cortana.

It’s been a long slog to get here. Originally announced by Steven Spielberg back in 2013, the Halo TV series finally got greenlit at Showtime five years later.