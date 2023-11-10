Paramount Plus is now available on both Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles in several new markets, including the UK and Ireland.

This is thanks to a new partnership between Paramount and Microsoft. It means those of us here in Blighty will be able to watch the TV version of Halo (via an app and with a Paramount Plus subscription) on the same platform we play the video game version of Halo. Finally!

You can see a trailer for Halo’s first season below.

Halo from the other side!

Announcing this partnership with Microsoft, Paramount’s senior VP of international streaming distribution and business development Angela Heckman said: “Our goal is to make Paramount Plus’ popular content, characters and franchises available to an expanded audience” (thanks, RXTV).

“This partnership with Microsoft is another testament of our commitment to scale innovative global partnerships to maximize reach.”

Other countries this recent partnership extends to include Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Latin America (including Brazil), and Switzerland. Along with Halo, users will be able to watch the likes of Fellow Travelers, The Curse and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. There will also be other, more widely available shows, on the service, such as NCIS. As noted in the comments, you can also watch Frasier.

As for the Halo series specifically, production on its second season kicked off in Iceland in September last year. The studio announced this news with a photo of Master Chief actor Pablo Schreiber and his castmates on set.

Halo was actually renewed for a second season even before the first had made its debut. However, on its subsequent release, Halo stirred up a few controversies among the community, as Master Chief showed his face in the very first episode.

From there, he then went on to show off his naked buttocks and also – spoiler warning – have sex before the season’s climax (pun absolutely intended).