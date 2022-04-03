There Halo TV series is finally here and some YouTubers have used it to change the gun sounds shown during the episodes available for now. Instead of the original sound created for the series, his own weapons from the games were used. You can see and listen to the video above.

The Halo video was originally created by the Youtuber Eliteious, but was then edited in short snippets by the YouTuber Visioncy. The video above is from the latter. In the video we can see an Assault Rifle, Plasma Pistol, Chaingun Turret, and a Magnum. Each weapon was accompanied with the sound of the games, keeping the other sounds intact. It is not a professional job, but the result is still pleasant and well done.

What do you think about it? Are the gun sounds of the Halo games nice and appropriate for the TV series? Or is the original version designed by Paramount your favorite?

In our review of Halo 1×02 we explained to you that “It’s still hard to judge the Halo TV series. Episode 1×02, Unbound, is the classic transition episode where writers take a little time to explain more calmly some of the dynamics presented with the pilot, better defining the mood of the Master Chief, the power relations between the Covenant and the USNC and beginning to define the role of Cortana. very beginning, which we hope will be able to give the Paramount + series the depth it deserves. “