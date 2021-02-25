Halo’s long-awaited TV series will finally debut in Q1 2022. In the US, it’ll debut on Paramount +.

Produced by Showtime and Steven Spielberg production company Amblin Television, the show has been nearly eight years in the making.

Filming had begun in Budapest in early 2020, though was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Deadline reported. Shooting is now back underway, with around 60 per cent of its first season in the can.

It’s been a long slog to get here. Originally announced by Spielberg back in 2013, Microsoft’s Halo TV series finally got greenlit at Showtime five years later. The run was announced as having 10 episodes, and would be the network’s “most ambitious series ever”.

In 2019, Showtime announced American Gods’ Pablo Schrieber would don the helmet as Master Chief, while Natascha McElhone would play Cortana.