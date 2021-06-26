It will hit Paramount + in 2022, as fans await the release of Halo Infinite.

Fans of the Halo saga have been waiting for the homonymous television series since 2014, although the many changes that have occurred in its productive dome Since then they have put their debut against the ropes on more than one occasion. Even now, with much more solid plans, bitter news about it stops arriving.

According to a report recently released by The Hollywood Reporter, the (currently) Paramount production will lose its second author-producerSteven Kane, as soon as he finishes his commitments to the first season in Budapest in a few weeks. This means that it would be necessary to find a new maximum responsible in case of wanting to renew the series with a part 2.

At the time, the talent of Steven Spielberg was one of the great attractions of the series, but as you can see it has been a long time since then and a lot has changed. The first showrunner, Kyle Killen, left his position in 2019 to focus on other duties; although it is only one of many ups and downs of scriptwriters and producers who the series has faced so far.

The Halo series is expected to hit Paramount + at some unspecified point in 2022, while the next video game, Halo Infinite, will arrive this fall on PC and all platforms in the Xbox ecosystem in parallel to a free-to-play multiplayer mode that starred in the game. Microsoft and Bethesda conference for E3 2021.

