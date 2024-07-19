Like a bolt from the blue, Paramount+ has announced the cancellation from the Halo live-action TV series after only two seasons. According to sources at Deadline, the Xbox division, 343 Industries and Amblin Television are currently looking for a new partner to continue the series with a third season.
The news was first reported by Variety and later confirmed by a spokesperson for Paramount+, who said: “Paramount+ can confirm that Halo Won’t Get a Third Season . We are incredibly proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, and the incredible crew for their outstanding work. We wish everyone the best for the future.”
An adaptation not appreciated by fans?
The Halo TV series was announced during the Xbox One presentation conference in 2013. It was a troubled project, which saw the light only in 2022, with a first season, followed by the second aired at the beginning of the year. At the helm of the project is showrunner and producer David Wiener (Brave New World), while the cast includes Pablo Schreier as Master Chief and Natasha McElhom as Dr. Halsey. Both worked on the second season as producers.
The first season of Halo was met with mixed reviews from critics and fans of the series’ video games. Despite the excellent premise and initial reviews, the second season evidently failed to lift the numbers, at least not in the way Paramount+ wanted.
