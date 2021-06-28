Halo is one of the sagas of first person shooter video games most loved by fans. His success is such that we already have a new installment on the way and even his character has made cameos in other video games such as’Dead or alive‘ Y ‘Fortnite‘.

With this fame there is never a shortage of tributes made by fans that can come in different forms. Like this short film called ‘Long Way Home: A Halo Story‘made by a fan who presents us with this first trailer that is made with a lot of love for the saga.

A history of Halo

According to the short synopsis that accompanies the first trailer: ‘Long Way Home: A Halo Story‘, follow a Orbital Drop Shock Trooper (ODST) who must meet again with his team at facility 05, also known as Delta Halo, after a failed orbit launch. So this is a parallel story to that of the Master Chief during the events of the second installment.

This would not be the first time Halo comes to the world of cinema. For years an attempt was made to make a film adaptation with directors such as Peter jackson, Neil Blomkamp and even Guillermo del Toro related to the project. However, the movie never came true.

Some time later we had ‘Halo Nightfall‘, a film produced by Xbox Entertainment Studios which serves as a prequel to the fifth installment and introduces us to the spartan Locke. Also, currently the streaming service, Paramount +, is working on a serial adaptation of the acclaimed series, with the actor Pablo Schreiber in the role of Master Chief, which will arrive in 2022.

The movie ‘Long Way Home: A Halo Story‘is directed by the beginning director Gareth reeve who will present it as his final project for his film school. Its release date would be in August of this year. Do you think we can see it or will it remain as something that only your classmates will see?

If you would like to read more news like this, take a look here:

Fountain.



