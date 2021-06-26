There TV series of Halo doesn’t seem to have much luck with the showrunner: Steven Kane will also leave production after Kyle Killen leaves first season.

A few days after the sensational leak with ten images of the show, the Halo TV series is fast approaching the end of filming and it is safe to assume that fans of the franchise will be satisfied with this television reduction.

The farewells of Killen and Kane were not in fact determined by creative or qualitative perplexities, but simply by issues relating to the commitments of the two directors: the first could not devote himself to the show full time, the second wishes to return to the United States after two years. processing in that of Budapest.

Halo Infinite, an artwork featuring the Master Chief.

In Exit in the course of 2022 on the streaming platform Paramount +, the Halo TV series sees Pablo Schreiber wearing the heavy armor of Master Chief and Jen Taylor lending her voice to Cortana.