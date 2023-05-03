Pablo Schreiberactor of Master Chief in the Halo TV seriesconfirmed via his Instagram account that he has wrapped filming for the second season of Halo. Through the first image shared by him, we can see that with a sign he thanks the whole team for the work done on the “long and difficult season”. In addition, he has shared a series of photographs with the leading artists who have collaborated with him to bring Master Chief to the stage.

Precisely, Pablo Schreiber she wrote on Instagram: “Behind every single actor in every TV show or movie you watch is a team of artists who bend over backwards to make that performance possible. This is my team. Each of them provides a critical service without which I would not be able to fulfill my role.”

“They all are talented artists. They work hard and have worked hard to join me on this journey and are wonderful people. We have spent a lot of time together these 11 months. They kept me honest and sane. And I couldn’t have done any of this without them! I love them all! From the bottom of my heart… Thank you!!!”

In our review of the TV series we explained that “The first season of the Halo TV series closes with an episode that is not perfect, but which serves to lay the foundations for the next season. Master Chief now looks like the one known in video games, the war The Covenant has officially kicked off and the Spartans are ready to do what they do best: throw themselves into the heart of the action.Too bad the journey to get to this point has been bumpy, with characters and plot twists handled superficially , stories told without having any weight in the economy of the series and a general design that tries to uncritically propose the aesthetics of video games.The potential is still all there, but a decidedly different approach and a more firm creative direction would be needed to exploit them fully duty.”

Let’s hope that the second season will be able to convince more.