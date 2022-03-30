The first episode of the TV show Halo seems to have fared quite well, attracting more viewers than any other premiere of Paramount +. However, already in the first episode, fans of the franchise can already take a look at the face of Master Chieftaking off his helmet.

343 Industries’ Alex Wakeford wrote a recap of the Halo show’s debut for the official Halo Waypoint blog that delves into the thinking behind this decision, obviously posting some spoiler.

“For fans of our universe“, it is read, “who have read The Fall of Reach and other Master Chief-centric media, taking off the helmet is something they’re actually quite used to: our literature and comic formats have allowed that kind of storytelling, indeed, even Halo 4 has pushed the games closer to this territory in his exploration and deconstruction of his character, starting with a glimpse of John as a child and ending with a very brief glimpse into his eyes after so many years spent under the suit“.

The post goes on to emphasize that while “the games themselves have been predominantly a space for player projection, where you step into the shoes of humanity’s greatest hero while playing and seeing through his eyes“, at the same time, “Master Chief has never been a true silent protagonist – he is a fully realized character who brings a lot of pain and pathos along with his indestructible will and strength.“.

In short, revealing the face of the Master Chief was necessary in the TV series to show his human side. We remind you that the first season of Halo can also be seen on Sky in Italy.

Source: Eurogamer