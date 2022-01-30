As promised in recent days, Paramount released the official trailer from the Halo TV series and announced the release date on the Paramount + service, set for March 24, 2022.

In the video, which you can admire in the player above, we see the various protagonists of the TV series at work, obviously including John-117 (aka Master Chief), Cortana and doctor Catherine Halsey. The conflict with the Covenant and the discovery of an alien artifact that will have a particular importance in the events of the series is also presented. In between, there is no shortage of firefights and action scenes, as well as the presence of weapons and vehicles that will surely be familiar to Halo fans.

The cast of the Halo TV series sees Pablo Schreiber in the role of Master Chief, Natascha McElhone in that of Doctor Catherine Halsey and Jen Taylor who will once again lend her voice to Cortana.

The TV series will be a faithful representation of the Halo videogame universe, however, as confirmed by 343 Industries, the events narrated will not be canonical in order not to create conflicts with the games and books related to the Master Chief universe.

As mentioned at the beginning, the Halo TV series will be available on Paramount + starting March 24. At the moment it is not clear when and on which platform it will be possible to watch it in Italy, given that the service will debut in our country only in September, but broadcasting on Sky cannot be excluded.