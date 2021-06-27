As reported by the newspaper Variety, the TV series dedicated to Halo has officially lost both of his showrunners.

Kyle Killen he had already abandoned the project last year, as he could no longer work full time on the series and now, even the showrunner left, Steven Kane, communicated his abandonment.

However, Kane’s farewell will not be immediate: the author has confirmed that he will remain working on the TV series until the end of work on the first season. Should the show be renewed for a second season, however, Kane will no longer be in attendance.

The reason for this abandonment: Kane claims to have spent the last two years in Budapest filming the series and now wishes to return home to the United States for “personal reasons”.

The Halo TV series was the victim of great difficulties and production problems: if you remember well, in fact, the series was announced with great fanfare in 2013, the same year in which the “multimedia platform” of Microsoft which, if necessary, could also function as a video game console, Xbox One.

The launch of the series was scheduled for 2015 and instead, from that moment, there have been all sorts of things: directors who abandoned the project, showrunners who were replaced, the change of distributor from Showtime to Paramount and the return of Jen Taylor in the role of Cortana, replacing the new actress chosen for the series, Natascha McElhone.

Thankfully, it seems that the hitches are over: the Halo TV series is scheduled for Paramount + in the course of 2022 and will see Pablo Schreiber in the role of Master Chief.

Source: IGN