The second season of TV series Of Halo is fast approaching and fans are loudly expressing on social media their desire for the show's writers to revisit a key element, ensuring that Master Chief wears his helmet.

Last year 343 Industries explained why Master Chief removes his helmet in the television series, but this did not stop fans of the videogame saga from harshly criticizing this choice, which in their opinion distorts the character.

Well, with the arrival of the new episodes the controversy was relaunched on Redditwith some very popular posts in which one wonders why Microsoft's marketing department doesn't realize how wrong it is to show Master Chief often with his face uncovered.