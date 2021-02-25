Halo is a video game franchise with a huge legion of fans. Since its first installment, it has wowed with the passionate interstellar war between humanity and Covenant, a theocratic alliance of aliens. Now, the battle will be adapted to the small screen and gamers could not be more excited.

The project started a couple of years ago, but various factors, including the pandemic, ended up delaying its implementation. To the joy of his followers, Deadline announced that filming is well under way and that its premiere is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

In addition, it was revealed that the adaptation of Halo will see the light in Paramount +, the new streaming platform that will be launched from March 4. Apparently, the series could be one of its most important titles to promote the launch of the service.

Halo, the series – official synopsis

The plot will take place in the XXVI century at a time when humanity is being threatened by an alien race known as the Covenant. The stories will delve into their characters and survival, with lots of action and adventure involved.

Who is who in the Halo series?

Pablo Schreiber as Master chief

The protagonist is one of the only super-soldiers created to repel the insurrection. In fact, he is so disowned and feared by the Covenant that he was even dubbed ‘the demon’.

Jen Taylor as Cortana

Artificial intelligence has accompanied Master chief in the 5 games of the franchise. Unlike her peers, she exceeded the life expectancy of her peers and retained the ability to adapt.

Natascha McElhone as Catherine Halsey

The scientist is known for her work on the SPARTAN-II program, creating artificial intelligences, and designing the MJOLNIR assault-powered armor.