Today, 343 Industries announced the launch of a new novel dedicated to the series Halo, titled Halo: The Rubicon Protocol.

The book will be written by Kelly Gay, already author of the much appreciated Halo: Point of Light, released a few months ago. The launch of this new novel is scheduled for next March 2022.

What will The Rubicon Protocol be about? Jeff Easterling 343 Industries said it will be a prequel to Halo Infinite and will be set on Zeta Halo. In it, the efforts of the UNSC to organize resistance against the invasion of Banished.

“As you may have guessed by putting together the trailer information and the official news, the Halo Infinite campaign begins about six months after the ambush suffered by the UNSC forces on Zeta Halo. During that time, the UNSC created resistance in a small fragment of the ring, trying to resist as much as possible, waiting for a miracle. In Halo: The Rubicon Protocol, you will observe humanity’s efforts to survive the invasion of the Banished forces.“.

Halo Infinite will be out by the end of 2021 on PC and Xbox Series X. If the game’s story catches you, then a read of the prequel novel a few months later will be a milestone in expanding your Halo culture.

What do you think?

Source: WindowsCentral