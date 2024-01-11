Anyway, if you don't want to previews you should avoid watching it.

Paramount Plus released the official trailer of the second season of TV series Of Halo , which clearly shows what fate awaits the Reach. Not that fans of the video game series didn't know it.

As you can see, the trailer is decidedly adrenaline-filled and really gives hope for the continuation of the series, the first of which will beFebruary 8 on Paramount Plus.

The planet Reach it is one of the UNSC colonies. It is located in the Epsilon Eridani system, located in the Inner Colonies, and is where the Spartan I and II project candidates were trained. It is here that Master Chief and the Spartans will face the Covenant face to face.

There's a bit of everything in the trailer, from Master Chief being overwhelmed by Covenantto the destruction of a UNSC ship with an orbital beam, to Captain Jacob Keyes' dramatic appeal to soldiers to resist to the end.

Those who know Halo will surely be excited. Those who don't know it can fix it by playing Halo: Reach on Xbox on PC (found in The Master Chief Collection). The hope is that the authors of the TV series have kept the dramatic events told in the game intact.