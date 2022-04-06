After the success of Halo Infinite and the release of the TV series dedicated to the beloved saga, Halo presents another novelty for fans, namely Halo: The Official Cookbookthe new cookbook inspired by the shooter.

Halo never ceases to amaze, From 16 August 2022 is coming up Amazon US Halo: The Official Cookbook, the recipe book inspired by the Microsoft exclusive. The book will contain well seventy recipes dedicated to both beginners and more experienced cooks. These recipes will be accompanied by a detailed step-by-step explanation and explanatory photos, so that the cook can surprise his friends.

However, at the moment it is not clear if the cookbook will be available in Italian at launch. For the moment it is aimed at an English-speaking audience and exclusively for the American market. In fact, the print version will cost $ 39.99while the one destined for Kindle will be priced at $ 13.99.

Victoria Rosenthalauthor of Halo: The Official Cookook, is not the first time she has devoted herself to recipe books inspired by the world of videogames. In the past, in fact, Rosenthal has published several Cookbooks taken from games such as Fallout, Destiny, Final Fantasy And Street Fighter, thus demonstrating his love for video games.

The account too Twitter Halo official celebrated the imminent arrival of the cookbook with a captivating phrase: “Time to upgrade your armory right next to the pantry“.

Time to upgrade your armory right alongside your pantry. Announcing, the official Halo Cookbook from @insighteditions! Available for pre-order right now, releasing in August. 🍕 https://t.co/DBaBYA7BoM pic.twitter.com/zslDek8ZuX – Halo (@Halo) April 5, 2022

So, Halo: The Official Cookbook presents itself as an unmissable novelty for the most avid fans of the saga and also for lovers of good food. Therefore, the series of Halo has definitely expanded beyond the confines of the gaming universeto go and introduce himself in that of TV series and cooking.

