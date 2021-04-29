Recently, Microsoft has received very good news in all its sections, but the ones that undoubtedly stand out in the best way are those related to Xbox. Now, Halo: The Master Chief Collection has been confirmed to surpass 10 million players on PC alone, constantly attracting more and more being the majority of them, new to the franchise.

Through a long publication of Xbox Wireinteresting facts about the future of Xbox PC gaming were shared. In this, it was detailed that Since the launch of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox Game Pass for PC, more than 10 million players have signed up to re-experience the adventures of some classic Halo titles. The above without a doubt is a great precedent and confirms that Halo is the maximum IP that Microsoft has so far, with great growth expectations.

Halo: the Master Chief Collection surpasses 10 million players

The publication talks about several topics, focused especially on the future that the company will have with PC games and its own store, where it has already announced that they slashed their earnings on PC games to bring more developers to the Microsoft Store. Furthermore, they added that (translated) “There are also millions of people who choose to use their Xbox Game Pass membership to play games. We released Halo: The Master Chief Collection in late 2019 on PC as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC; Since then, more than 10 million players have played it, and the vast majority of them are new to the franchise.

Undoubtedly excellent news for Microsoft, Xbox and especially the great Halo saga, which continues with great support from the community to this day. We only need to wait for the great new delivery that will be Halo Infinite, which has already confirmed that it will have cross-play and cross-progression between Xbox and PC.