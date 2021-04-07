Last week, we informed you that Halo: The Master Chief Collection would premiere a new season this week, and the day has finally come. Specifically, the title that contains all the games in the Halo franchise, except for its fifth installment, has received its sixth season today.

This has been made official by 343 Industries through Halowaypoint, where you have announced that Halo: the Master Chief Collection receives major improvements with the arrival of this sixth season, as well as a lot of new content that players will be able to get by playing the title.

Halo: the Master Chief Collection receives major improvements

The most notable improvements that we find with the arrival of this sixth season are related to compatibility and the visual options that players will be able to choose to play the Master Chief’s collection. Specifically, the improvements that have been implemented, as has also been detailed Tom warren on Twitter, they have been the following:

Mouse and keyboard support for Xbox console gamers

Secondary links for MnK

Field of view and crosshair options on all Xbox platforms and 120Hz modes.

In addition, as we have commented, the title has received dozens of new skins, both for armor and for different accessories, and a new map, Waterfall, has reached the custom games of Halo 3. In the link that we leave above you have detailed all the news of this sixth season.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Xbox Game Pass.