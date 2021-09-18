343 Industries intends to fully support Halo Infinite after the launch of the stores and consequently decided to put a stop to seasonal updates from Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Over time, the developers have introduced new content in the various chapters of the collection, such as maps, skins and game modes through updates that came out approximately every three months. However with the arrival of Halo Infinite, 343 Industries prefers not to divide the team’s resources but rather to focus on the multiplayer mode of the new chapter. As a result, the Master Chief Collection will continue to receive new updates over the next year, but no longer on a seasonal and regular basis.

“Starting next year, we aim to move away from our current seasonal model and instead focus on smaller updates for the Master Chief Collection that will arrive when they are ready and based on the state of development and in accordance with the roadmap. These updates will continue to be free and will include features and content not released this year, as well as we will strive to continue to improve stability and make fixes where possible.“explains 343 Industries with a post on the Halo Waypoint blog.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection, a Spartan with a sniper rifle

There is more content in the development team’s plans for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, but that will no longer come in the form of massive seasonal updates. In the future, the team will also reveal more details on the fate of seasonal points and challenges.

However, there is also good news, in fact 343 Industries has confirmed that in the near future support will be available at mod for Halo 2 and Halo 3, albeit without indicating a launch window.

Halo Infinite will instead be available starting fromDecember 8 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, with the debut on Xbox Game Pass as early as day-one. The coop mode and the Forge instead will be available over the next year. And precisely with regard to the latter, 1047 Games recently jokingly stated that Splitgate will have its Forge mode even before that of Halo Infinite.