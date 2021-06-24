343 Industries releases new content and functionality for the beloved compilation.

The current Halo: The Master Chief Collection has little to do with the one that was put on sale in the already distant 2014. 343 Industries It has not been satisfied with fixing the errors that the compilation dragged back then, but it does not stop feeding it with new content constantly. At the end of the list is the newly released season 7.

The latter, as we already knew, introduces a new batch of cosmetic contents focused on the Elites or Sangheili, an alien people that we constantly battle in the campaign but also occasionally appear in the mode. multiplayer as playable characters. Thus, the Battle Pass includes themed armor and even appearances for the Energy Sword.

Beyond that, it will also be possible to dress our Spartan with the helmet of the armor Mk VII GEN. 3, the same one that the Master Chief is wearing in Halo Infinite, while we wait for this adventure. In the meantime, fans are celebrating other new features beyond cosmetics, such as the new official mod tools and even the new custom game finder, available for now only in Halo: Reach.

You can play Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Game Pass if you haven’t already tried it, or get it at a lower price in the Steam Summer Sale. Meanwhile, we have to be attentive to the date on which 343 Industries will allow us to land in the Zeta ring. From Microsoft they estimate that they will not be asked and that it is a matter of choosing between a few weeks. This is all we know about Halo Infinite for now.

