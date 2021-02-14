It is certainly good news that 343 Industries continues to support Halo: The Master Chief Collection and mouse and keyboard compatibility tests now begin. Halo: The Master Chief Collection recently released its fifth season, Anvil, and 343 Industries is already preparing more content. Recently, 343 Industries announced that it will release the next console keyboard and mouse compatibility test, which will be a test for Halo Insiders.
This information comes from the latest development update, which revealed that it will add several features new for Insiders to try. Some of the new features include FOV slider support on all Xbox One consoles, and the FOV slider will be unlocked for Xbox Series X / S. The test will also test mouse and keyboard support for consoles.
Halo gamers around the world might have as the option for console mouse and keyboard support sometime soon based on this. The mouse and keyboard compatibility test for consoles it will also include dual key combinations, advanced audio options, and view model customization options. On top of that, there will be a new Halo 3 map from Halo Online canceled and the custom game browser feature that adds a new way for players to interact with others in Halo: The Master Chief Collection.
343 Industries said the test would be launched on Thursday, February 18. The developer recommended that members update their Halo Insider profile before the next public flight arrives. That said, 343 Industries adds that some of the features on the upcoming public flight may be subject to change prior to its official launch, so Insiders might need to keep an eye on what’s coming in and what’s not.
