The most illustrious absentee at theXbox Games Showcase 2023 it was probably Halo, with the series getting virtually no mention at the biggest Xbox conference of the year, despite Halo Infinite is still continuing its path of evolution and expansion, but the reason for that absence was explained by Phil Spencer.

The head of Xbox spoke about it in an interview with The Guardian, in which he reported that the absence of Halo was not due to a lack of faith in the iconic Xbox series, but rather in the desire to give space to all the other first party teams which are now part of Xbox Games Studios.

“I wouldn’t say that Halo is of less importance now, but we have over 20 studios now”, explained Phil Spencer in the interview. “If you think about a few years ago we had practically four games as internal production: Fable, Forza, Halo and Gears, the four horsemen of the apocalypse”, reported the head of Xbox, jokingly, “We have a lot more games to show now.”

In fact, Season 4 of Halo Infinite was presented just in the same days as the Xbox Games Showcase, so there was no shortage of news on the game, but Microsoft wanted to give space to the other first party teams on this occasion, considering the amount of studies which are now part of Xbox Game Studios.

“We’ve been very transparent about the leadership changes made at 343,” Spencer said. They medium and long-term vision until they feel ready to do it,” explained the head of Xbox. “I think you’ll see some very interesting things coming.”