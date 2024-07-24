The second season of the TV series dedicated to Halo, coming to Blu-ray, in a limited edition in 4K. A news that appears as a small consolation for fans, given that it comes on the verge of cancellation of the series itself, by Paramount+.

The news of the cancellationwhich arrived only a few days ago in fact, had shaken the fans, provoking mixed reactions: on the one hand, there were those who complained about the cancellation, also in light of the positive response of the second season of the show; on the other hand, there were those who celebrated for a project that, since the first broadcast, has made the fans turn up their noses longtime fan.

What is certain is that, now with the release of the Blu-ray, you will be able to get your hands on it a collector’s item dedicated to the brand, of absolute value. It is in fact a limited edition, upscaled to 4Kwhich features a series of exceptional extra content: a good two hours of ‘livers’ and behind the scenes.

The team challenge of production now, is trying to find a new home for the show, so that we can give some closure to the events of Master Chief on the small screen.

The Halo: Season Two steelbook presents the 8 episodes of the second season in 4K HDR and, at the moment, it is discounted on Amazon at the price of $50 (instead of $59); if you don’t care about 4K, you can find, always on Amazon, the Standard Edition at the price of $35.