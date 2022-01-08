At the end of last year, 343 Industries announced that the servers of Halo on consoles Xbox 360 would be coming to an end in 2022, and we are getting closer and closer to that happening. In fact, as early as the following week, the servers for multiple games in the franchise at Xbox 360 they will be permanently disconnected.

It will be next thursday January 13, 2022 when the servers for the following games Halo are completely disabled in Xbox 360:

– Halo 3

– Halo 3: ODST

– Halo 4

– Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary

– Halo: Reach

– Halo Spartan Assault

– Halo Wars

“On January 13, 2022, the Xbox 360 game servers for the games of Halo they will turn off (service will be terminated). This means that while these games will continue to be playable, online services such as challenges and file sharing will no longer be available. “

Although it will no longer be possible to enjoy the online section of any of these games, you will still be able to play the campaign as well as create multiplayer games via a LAN connection.

Editor’s note: It is certainly quite unfortunate news, but sooner or later it had to happen. Eventually the day will also come when the Infinite servers come to an end on Microsoft’s current consoles, and so it will with every new generation.

Via: Halo Waypoint