The next March 24th, the series of Halo will be coming exclusively to paramount+, and it seems that its producers have so much faith in the project that they have even confirmed a second season. That’s how it is, Paramount+ It has already announced that this project will continue with a second part, and here we have its first official details.

The news was released as part of the ViacomCBS Investor Day the present day. David Weenerwho worked in bravenewworld, will replace Steven Kane and Kyle Killen as executive producer. In fact, it was already anticipated that both kane What Killen were to shelve the show after the first season.

On the other hand, Pablo Schreiber and Natascha McElhone they will return as Master Chief and Dr. Halsey respectively. Same case with Jen Taylorwho lends his voice to Cortana both in the video games and in the series live-action.

Apart from the above, we do not have more details about it, since as I told you before, there is still a little more than a month to go before the arrival of the first season, so it would not make sense to reveal information about the plot of this second part.

On related topics, the series of Halo could be delayed because the games composer filed a lawsuit against microsoft and here you can find all the official information.

Publisher’s note: Halo is one of the most successful franchises not only from Microsoft, but in the entire video game industry. It makes sense that the series would have many more seasons even if the first one was not very well received. After all, you don’t make a series of this series only to cancel it after one season.

Via: IGN