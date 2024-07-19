According to reports that have just come to light, the live action Halo series has been cancelled on the streaming service. Paramount Plus.

The popular series based on the Xbox-exclusive game that had a couple of seasons – one better than the other – seems to be no longer going forward. The live-action Halo series is done.

According to information revealed by Variety, Paramount Plus confirmed that the Halo series will no longer move forward with a third season on the service.

“We are proud of this ambitious series and want to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener”, says the information from Paramount Plus.

Source: Paramount Plus

Likewise, thanks are also due to Pablo Schreiber who brought Master Chief to life and to the entire cast who worked on this series.

Keep in mind that the project could continue moving forward if Xbox, Amblin TV, and 343 Industries manage to sell the series to another service.

It’s worth remembering that the Halo series took a long time to get off the ground. We even thought it would never see the light of day, but it did.

Halo live action: what will happen to the series?

As mentioned by 343 Industries, Xbox and Amblin Television, some streaming service will have to decide to continue with the live-action Halo series.

From here it smells like Netflix could be the company that takes on this adaptation of the Xbox video game. It did the same with Cobra Kai, which was only available on YouTube Premium and eventually placed it on its service.

Now we just have to wait to see who can rescue her.