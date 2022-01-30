A new trailer of the TV series related to Halo, produced by Paramount and previously shown during i The Game Awards 2021. During the teaser trailer shown, the release date of the series was confirmed.

The day to mark on the calendar is March 24, 2022, date the series will be available on Paramount +. The announcement is part of a larger trailer, which will air during theAFC Championship Game, which will see the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

The series has been in development for several years and, during Geoff Keighley’s show, a first glimpse was provided to expectant viewers. A teaser trailer had already been released during theXbox anniversary. There is still little information on the series, but expectant fans will soon be able to enjoy a more detailed trailer.

The work was already scheduled in 2018, but filming was interrupted several times, following the abandonment of several Showrunners and the situation of emergency which was created due to the spread of Covid-19. Therefore, having finally come to an official release date for the TV series Halo it is a real goal.

We’re just getting started. Watch the #HaloTheSeries Official Trailer today during halftime at the AFC Championship Game on @CBS and @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/dER2sgbLkI – Halo on Paramount + (@HaloTheSeries) January 30, 2022

It is known that the plot of the series dedicated to Halo will focus on the story of Master Chief of the first trilogy, and the leader’s companion will be Cortana, whose dubbing was entrusted to the same person who gave it a voice in the game, that is Jen Taylor.

The cast will also feature the two brave captains of cruisers and space frigates Jacob and Miranda Keys, played by Danny Sapani And Olive Gray. Pablo Schreiber instead, he will be the interpreter of Master Chief. This green-armored super soldier has always fought in utterly desperate situations with courage and a sense of duty, being a tireless warrior and legend to the USNC human army, as well as a “demon” to the Covenant.