Thanks to Ricardootino, architecture student it is possible to do it in Halo 5. He created new maps for this game that represent Mexico, since Chichen Itza, Teotihuacan to the plaza del Historic Center of Mexico City. This work was shared through the facebook page Halo Mexico:

Currently, one of his best known maps in Halo 5 It’s of Chichen Itza and that of Teotihuacan. He is working on developing the Angel of Independence. But why is he doing it? According to his interview with Halo Mexico, he does this to share his passion and the story of Mexico. Nothing more.

Pre-Hispanic and modern Mexico will also be in Halo Infinite

He started making these maps to Halo 3 And, since then, it has not stopped. But, it was until the fifth edition that it exploited its full potential and took the opportunity to create the maps of the Prehispanic Mexico. If you want to try these maps, on his YouTube channel he has left a video explaining step by step how to do it.

One of his most famous maps is that of Chichen Itza that you have kept updated. And, it will probably be one of the first to bring Halo Infinite. He has ensured that he is already working on several of these maps for the new generation. Now, it only remains to wait for this new installment of the saga to enjoy them:

