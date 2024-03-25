Shigeru Miyamoto never wanted to design a game like that Halo, even if he could have done it. The maestro touched on the topic in an old interview from 2007, published in the newspaper Entertainment Weekly recovered in the last few hours.
It's hard to doubt that the father of hugely successful series like Super Mario, Zelda, Pikmin, Star Fox and more would have had problems designing one first person shooter, so why didn't he try his hand at it? The reason is simple: because she has never looked at what people want, but has always wanted to create fun experiences.
Don't follow the masses
The topic was touched on when talking about the influences of other titles on the market at the time. The Entertainment Weekly journalist asked him if he wasn't afraid of losing touch with the tastes of young Americans, who were very engrossed in the Halo series at the time. To which Miyamoto replied: “I could make Halo. It's not that I couldn't design that game. I just chose not to. One element of how I design games is that I never look at what people want and copy the design. I always try to create new experiences that are fun to play.”
Interestingly, when Miyamoto's comment surfaced online, he received a response from Bungie's Frank O'Connor, who laughed at it, joking that his company was working on a scrolling platformer starring plumbers.
