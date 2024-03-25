Shigeru Miyamoto never wanted to design a game like that Halo, even if he could have done it. The maestro touched on the topic in an old interview from 2007, published in the newspaper Entertainment Weekly recovered in the last few hours.

It's hard to doubt that the father of hugely successful series like Super Mario, Zelda, Pikmin, Star Fox and more would have had problems designing one first person shooter, so why didn't he try his hand at it? The reason is simple: because she has never looked at what people want, but has always wanted to create fun experiences.