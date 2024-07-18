Splitgate developer 1047 Games has today said it will launch the sequel to its surprise hit indie shooter in 2025.

The original Splitgate racked up 22m downloads, and received a positive reception to its mix of fast-paced Halo-esque combat with the ability to traverse portals, Portal style.

Splitgate 2’s pitch is clear. All of the above, but now with a bigger budget and with a much larger roster of veteran development talent – including people who worked on Halo back in the day.

Splitgate 2 announcement trailer.Watch on YouTube

“The original Splitgate’s development was ambitious but scrappy,” said Ian Proulx, co-founder and CEO of 1047 Games. “The game was created from a dorm room, and the massive success and community it earned surpassed our wildest dreams.

“This time around, Splitgate 2 has been designed from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5 to deliver the AAA FPS experience our fans deserve, with the series’ signature action completely overhauled by an all-star team composed of the most talented individuals in the industry.”

Not mincing his words, Proulx went on to describe Splitgate 2 as a “revolutionary step forward for competitive shooters”, a fresh entry point for newcomers, as well as a worthy upgrade from the original for those who bought it.

PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions of Splitgate 2 are all on the way next year.

In the meantime, there’s the first episode of a new digital comic series and unlockables for the upcoming game over at Splitgate.com, and a new Splitgate companion app available today via iPhone and Android.

Word of a sequel does not come as a surprise. Back in 2022, 1047 Games explained it was stepping away from further updates to the original Splitgate to work on something new in the same universe – something that was built on UE5 and launched as a free-to-play game. And indeed, two years later, here we are! One to keep an eye on for 2025.