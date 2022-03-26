You like it Halo? You need a new pair of shoes that reflects your admiration for Master Chief? They advance you 225 dollars? Well, in a few days you can try your luck and buy some themed shoes Halo.

“Try your luck” because, in direct reference to the Spartan protagonist of the series, only it has been produced 117 pairs. The collaboration began when many users began to notice similarities between a line of boots already produced by Wolverine (the Hellcat Boots) and equipment that looked like it was taken straight from the Halo universe.

“The comments demanded that the boots become a reality“Wolverine commented.”Now, after about a year of design and collaboration, Wolverine and 343 Industries answer the call. “

Insurance on ODST not provided

“Equipment” will be in “Master Chief Green” color, will have a run down factory appearance and will bear the wording 117 and the UNSC crest.

In any case, if you want to subscribe to the Wolverine newsletter to know when and how the sale will start, please click on this link.

Source: PC Gamer