Halo Master Chief Collection premieres season on April 7. The title, which contains the games from Halo: Combat Evolved until Halo 4 (including Reach and ODST) has come a long way since its release in 2014. With a host of updates and patches to improve the game and keep fans of this legendary series happy.
Ready yourselves, Spartans. Season 6 of MCC, Raven, arrives for free on April 7! 🛡️ 100 tiers to unlock in the Season Pass 🎒Brand new back accessories, skins, and armor 🍃 A fresh set of Seasonal Challenges with 3 unique rewards 🎮 Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC 🔥 And more! pic.twitter.com/dStf3lVfLK
Seasons have become very popular across the industry, as a way to keep players engaged to keep playing and unlocking content. Halo Master Chief Collection has one of the best implementations of this system, since players do not have to pay real money to unlock all the content.
The new season is known as “Raven”, because the armor sets and content that come to the game are based on Fireteam raven an arcade game in the saga. We will have more than 100 levels in the battle pass, allowing you to unlock new accessories and armor through in-game currency. There will be new challenges with which players can earn new rewards. New maps are also expected for Halo 3.
We will have a new type of customization similar to Fortnite. East new approach to cosmetic and spartans customization options, could imply that they will be present at Halo Infinite, although it is still too early to tell. If you want to be aware of more news about this collection you can stop by the official forum. The future of the Halo Master Chief Collection looks promising, and it continues to add players to its online modes. Halo MCC is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, and PC.
