In November 2014, 343 Industries released the ultimate collection for fans of the Halo series. Now announce that Halo: Master Chief Collection is coming to new platforms. The Halo: MCC includes Halo games released up to Halo 5 (not including the latter). This was more than a case of nostalgia, as it was an opportunity for new players to the acclaimed franchise to experience each game in its original form, or with graphical enhancements implemented for Xbox gamers.

The Halo game compendium struggled early in its lifecycle as the PvP in the game simply didn’t work as expected. As 343 Industries added more updates, more bugs followed. Several updates and a PC release later, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is in polished fashion, and will soon be playable in a new environment. In addition to the announcement that Halo: Master Chief Collection is coming to new platforms, 343 revealed new information about Halo Infinite.

How to play Halo Infinite beta: subscriptions, start date and more

Halo: Master Chief Collection is coming to new platforms

Latest update on 343 Industries blog addressed multiple news, including his plans for Black History Month involving a new dog tag. Further down, 343 mentions that if all goes well, Halo: Master Chief Collection will come to new platforms, and a new way to play the game. Nothing else was shared in that space regarding this topic. Additional details on FOV sliders, new key combinations, and more ways to customize the controls were also announced.

That Halo: Master Chief Collection is coming to new platforms may result in a debate about the meaning of these claims. The game is now on Xbox Game Pass, Steam, and in a physical copy in stores. Some wonder if there is possibility of it coming to a new store like Epic Games Store. With Halo Infinite approaching release, that might be the best thing for business.