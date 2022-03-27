343 Industries – developer of Halo – and Wolverine – American footwear manufacturer – have entered into a partnership to create Halo themed shoes. The problem is that they are expensive and very rare.

The authors have in fact revealed that they will cost 225 dollars and that only they will be produced 117 pairs. Of course, on launch day, there will be a queue to grab a pair of these Halo themed shoes. You can see these shoes in the image below.

Halo shoes

“We have received a lot of requests from our company for the production of these boots,” he said Wolverine. “Now, after nearly a year of design and collaboration, Wolverine and 343 Industries are answering the call.”

“Given our roots in military science fiction, we’ve often seen fans wanting to have Master Chief inspired boots. So when Wolverine approached us for a collaboration, we were ready to answer the call.” said the director of Halo and 343’s Xbox consumer products, John Friend.

“The boot in limited edition gives Halo fans the chance to put themselves in the shoes of the Master Chief and bring the Halo universe into their daily lives, and we look forward to seeing how fans react to future collaborations that will be part of our partnership with Wolverine. ”

It’s certainly a good time for Halo, which also made the first episode of the TV series available: we saw the first episode of the event TV series with Master Chief, here’s what we think.