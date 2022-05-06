Reggie Fils-Aimé was the boss of Nintendo of America for 13 years and has become something of an institution in the video game industry with his blunt manners and clever jokes.

And now we find that even a former Nintendo boss is sometimes allowed to play non-Nintendo games.

During a recent interview with G4TV, Reggie Fils-Aimé was asked what his favorite non-Nintendo game is.

Fils-Aimé didn’t have to think about it for a second before replying: “Halo!“He also told a background, and it turns out he has a fairly long history with the adventures of the Master Chief:

“The original Xbox was in my living room before I had a Gamecube. I was not a Nintendo employee, I was on my video game journey. My kids used to tell me, ‘we have to get an Xbox, we have to play this Halo game’. I really like that game. ”

What is @Reggie‘s video game that is not a Nintendo game? cc @Xbox pic.twitter.com/nbAqBGjyDW – G4TV (@ G4TV) May 3, 2022



We recently learned several trivia about Reggie Fils-Aimé, for example the former Nintendo president reminded us of one of the essential tips he received from Satoru Iwata.

Source: Gamereactor.