We're back to talking about something new Halo in development at 343 Industries, resurrecting the rumor about the transition to Unreal Engine 5an issue that had already emerged previously and is back in the news following the discovery of a couple of updates reported in the CVs of two 343 Industries developers, which would suggest it is a new project in development and the transition to the new Epic Games engine.
The question is obviously still doubtful, on the one hand because Halo Infinite is seen as a live service platform-style game and therefore destined to last a good while longer, at least on the multiplayer front, on the other because after years spent developing the Slipspace Engine proprietary it's strange to think that everything is thrown away to move to Unreal Engine 5.
In any case, there are now several rumors that point in these directions and, in this case, the information actually derives from what the developers themselves reported in their online CV.
Two CVs seem to confirm this
In this case, the curriculum of Justin Dingesart director at 343 Industries, we read that he is working on a new unannounced Halo from April 2022, which would confirm the idea of the existence of a new Halo in development, even if it could be a spin-off or of a project still connected to Halo Infinite, such as the rumored battle royale-style Tatanka project, although this seemed to have been cancelled.
The curriculum of Ian Slutz, however, senior character system designer at 343 Industries, makes direct reference to the current development on Unreal Engine 5 with regards to the creation of game assets and systems. Putting the two things together, the idea emerges that 343 Industries is working on the Epic Games engine and perhaps on a new Halo project, but obviously these are just rumors at the moment.
