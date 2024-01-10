We're back to talking about something new Halo in development at 343 Industries, resurrecting the rumor about the transition to Unreal Engine 5an issue that had already emerged previously and is back in the news following the discovery of a couple of updates reported in the CVs of two 343 Industries developers, which would suggest it is a new project in development and the transition to the new Epic Games engine.

The question is obviously still doubtful, on the one hand because Halo Infinite is seen as a live service platform-style game and therefore destined to last a good while longer, at least on the multiplayer front, on the other because after years spent developing the Slipspace Engine proprietary it's strange to think that everything is thrown away to move to Unreal Engine 5.

In any case, there are now several rumors that point in these directions and, in this case, the information actually derives from what the developers themselves reported in their online CV.