Last E3 more details of the new adventure of the Master Chief were presented in ‘Halo Infinite‘. In addition to showing us some new gameplay mechanics, which even made players want them in other games, they showed us a bit of their history and even announced that their multiplayer would be totally free.

However, something that caused a bit of fear in their fans was that they told us that the game would arrive on our consoles at the end of 2021, but without giving an exact date. But, we no longer have to worry, well Phil Spencer He has already spoken on the subject and assures that we will see ‘Halo Infinite‘ this year.

Arrival depends on competition from Halo: Infinite

In an interview on the podcast ‘Dropped Frames‘, the announcer asked Phil Spencer, the president of Xbox, specifically for the release of ‘Halo Infinite‘And if we would see it this year, before what Phil answered: ‘Yes absolutely‘. He also said that Microsoft was fine-tuning the details of its exit timing.

In addition, he hinted that the release date will depend a lot on the games that are announced by the competition and that come out during the same window of late 2021. One of these games could be the rumored ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard‘, which according to information from the media VGC, is planned to launch sometime in November.

Even if they are waiting for others it does not mean that they will wait long to launch ‘Halo Infinite‘. ‘The team is very committed to launching it during the end of the year and the way it Pierre Hintze Y Joseph Staten they are managing the team, they make me feel good about the confidence we have in their quality and in finishing the game‘, He said Phil Spencer.

About how long fans will have to wait for a date. Phil He said we will probably have more information during the summer as they will have had time to make the relevant decisions by now. So we have until September to know what day it will arrive ‘Halo Infinite‘to our hands. We think it will come out around the end of December, what do you think?

