343 Industries offers some dates and also objectives in a document that will be kept in evolution.

just a few days ago 343 Industries revealed the details of the game modes of Season 2 of Halo Infinite, which lands with new maps and the long-awaited return of the Mode King of the Hill. But the study wanted to offer a look at everything that is to come in this 2022, and we can already see on the horizon the cooperative campaign and Forge Mode.

Online co-op campaign expected in Augustreviewing the Roadmap that 343 has shared on his official blogwe find some dates indicated, but also with some launch windows that are presented more as a goal to be achieved than as a certainty, even so, the study estimates place the cooperative online campaign for the end of August.

The Forge Mode open betaanother one absent from Halo Infinite’s launch, is scheduled for September. 343 Industries takes the opportunity to point to a Season 3 that will arrive from November 8, with new maps, new game modes, narrative events and the classic split-screen local cooperative mode for its campaign.

The open beta of the Forge would arrive in September343 Industries has shared its commitment to team health and a sustainable pace of developmentalthough they have confessed to being aware that they need to offer more content faster: “as we continue to improve and accelerate, you understand that all of us at 343 are fully committed to making Halo Infinite the best Halo experience“. If you have not yet played the last great adventure of the Master Chief, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Halo Infinite available.

