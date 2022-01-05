Microsoft has made many collaborations in recent months, including Adidas, Gucci and also OPI Nail Polish, a company that deals with nail polishes. The new spring collection will include 12 colors inspired by the Xbox world, with names related to the most famous brands of the house, including Halo. Therefore, this is the right opportunity to emulate the components of the Maneskin, as each polish purchased unlocks additional content for Halo Infinite or Forza Horizon 5.

This is the complete list:

In Search of Quartz: A shimmering rose quartz that will put you in the winners’ circle.

Pixel Dust: A shimmering mauve pink that will pixelate your world.

Racing for Pinks: a pink cream that will turn the engine over.

Suzi is my avatar: a creamy pink nude that will give you virtual power.

Trading Paint: an apricot cream for which you will compete to the finish.

Heart and Con-soul: A shimmering crimson red that takes nails to the next level.

The pass is always greener – meet your matcha with this creamy pastel green.

Sage Simulation: Lose yourself in a sparkling sage green simulation.

You Had Me at Halo: A sparkling galactic blue that will give you sparkling stats.

Can’t CTRL Me: A shimmering blue robin egg that cannot be CTRL pressed.

Achievement Unlocked: Unlock a world of colors optimized for lilac.

N00berry: Berry boosts your nails with this deep creamy purple.

So, from February you can order all this and have unique elements for two Microsoft exclusives, which have had excellent responses from both critics and the public. Between Adidas shoes, Gucci bags and nail polishes, you will still be spoiled for choice to show your love to the Xbox world.

Source: Eurogamer.com