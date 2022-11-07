halo-infinite It turned out to be a game from which we expected more. Even though the multiplayer was free, it doesn’t have enough content on a regular basis and the campaign was missing a lot of elements. However, this does not mean that the fight is lost, but emphasizes that perhaps they fell short with the plan.

The latter comes from a statement by Matt Bootythe boss of Xbox Game Stuidos who said it was a classic runner’s mistake of tripping just as he’s reaching the end of the finish line.

One of the main problems faced by the development of halo-infinite It was the pandemic that changed the way many studios around the world work. The dynamics were not the same and with such a large project, things can get complicated.

Source: 343 Industries

On the other hand, Matt Booty admits that one thing is to launch the game and another the content plan for the immediate future. For example, this winter we are supposed to have the cooperative campaign.

Now we have the example of No Man’s Sky that a game can be corrected and this could happen with the development of 343 Industries.

What is the future of Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite Winter Update comes with several things, for example: Forge beta, online co-op beta, 30-tier battle pass, new maps called Detachment and Argyle.

Source: Twitter

Then we will have in multiplayer season 3 new maps in Arena and Big Team Battle, also a new weapon called M39 Bandit, new equipment and a 100 level battle pass.

343 Industries has not left the game aside, the point is that perhaps they are falling short in their projects and that, finally, annoys the fans. We’ll see if the updates improve the situation.

