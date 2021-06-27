Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated games of this year for those who have a Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S, as well as PC. In addition to a well-developed campaign, the game will have a multiplayer mode.

The latter will receive a lot of support in the future, but it is not known if the same will happen with the story. However, recent information suggests that the same could happen with the latter, and best of all, it comes from 343 Industries.

Halo Infinite will expand its multiplayer with seasons

The details come from an update of the Blog of the study. Among the first thing that was commented is that the first season of content of the multiplayer component will be called Heroes of Reach.

The objective will be that the Spartan who controls the player in multiplayer games have a role in the future of Halo. An explanation given later by the team suggests that something more related to the story is on the way.

Did Craig get better? Halo Infinite graphics compared in 2020 vs 2021

“At the core of our plans is the goal of deeply linking your multiplayer character to the Halo universe and giving him an active and vital role in the future of the story.” is the first thing that stood out.

To the above, it was added ‘How will we do that in the seasons and years to come? Well, we’re not ready to share details. ‘. 343 Industries He hinted that we have to wait for more information, but hopefully it doesn’t take long.

The story could be enriched by employing expansions

The point is that this statement is not the only one that indicates that something else is on the way. A screenshot of Halo Infinite makes you think of something else. The same company shared it, and there appears something called For Our Tomorrow Campaign Pass.

From this it follows that ‘For Our Tomorrow’ is the name of the campaign, and ‘Campaign Pass’, that at some point there will be a season pass independent of multiplayer. Or so it is supposed.

Why 343 Industries does not speak clearly of the matter? The studio may not want to make any disclosures until Halo Infinite is for sale.

Do not forget that this game is still in development, and although it is projected to be released this year, it does not have a specific date. Everything indicates that it could be until the last quarter of 2021, if things go well. We will see if there is more news about it in the coming months.

