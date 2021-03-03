There are fewer and fewer days to enjoy Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X | S this coming fall 2021. If nothing changes, the new 343 Industries title will also be available on Xbox One, as said version seems not to be canceled. As for development, this seems to be going better than ever, since they were recently published new details about Halo Infinite and its universe. But today, we are with more information that has been shared by the creative director, Joseph Staten, who has confirmed that the Halo Infinite campaign will not have a crafting system.

Halo Infinite has them all with it to be one of the best games of the saga and of this new generation. While new clues suggest that the release of Halo Infinite could coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Halo sagaExtensive, new details have been revealed thanks to Joseph Staten (via AlphaBetaPlay), where among other things we have known that Halo Infinite will not have a crafting system.

The Halo Infinite campaign will not have a crafting system, and you won’t waste time hunting and skinning animals to make a better team for Master Chief. Spartans wear Mjolnir assault armor. They don’t need leather boots. The world of Infinite is incredibly large and its vast combat zones seamlessly connect with each other. Its views are full of adventures that invite you to get away from the missions of the history of the golden road. From a distance, it may look like we’re building an open-world game, but that’s not really the case. We are making a Halo game; a sandbox shooter where our goal is to make you feel like the most powerful actor in a rich and emerging sci-fi combat simulation.

While the release of the new Halo title is set for sometime this fall, we remind you that it has been Halo Infinite release date leaked and its arrival on Xbox Game Pass via the Microsoft Store.